St. Peter’s 85, No. 7 Kentucky 79, OT

The Associated Press
March 17, 2022 9:46 pm
ST. PETER’S (20-11)

H.Drame 3-4 1-2 7, Ndefo 2-4 3-5 7, Rupert 3-5 0-0 6, Banks 9-19 4-4 27, Lee 1-5 2-2 4, Edert 5-7 8-8 20, Murray 3-7 0-0 8, Dasher 1-4 0-0 2, F.Drame 2-2 0-0 4, Diahame 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 18-21 85.

KENTUCKY (26-8)

Brooks 2-7 4-5 8, Tshiebwe 11-16 8-12 30, Grady 1-9 5-6 8, Washington 2-10 0-0 5, Wheeler 4-8 2-5 11, Mintz 3-7 1-3 8, Toppin 3-3 3-4 9, Ware 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 23-35 79.

Halftime_37-37. 3-Point Goals_St. Peter’s 9-17 (Banks 5-8, Edert 2-2, Murray 2-2, Lee 0-1, Ndefo 0-1, Rupert 0-1, Dasher 0-2), Kentucky 4-15 (Washington 1-2, Wheeler 1-2, Mintz 1-3, Grady 1-7, Brooks 0-1). Fouled Out_Mintz. Rebounds_St. Peter’s 31 (H.Drame 8), Kentucky 34 (Tshiebwe 16). Assists_St. Peter’s 18 (H.Drame, Lee 4), Kentucky 18 (Wheeler 6). Total Fouls_St. Peter’s 25, Kentucky 17.

