St. Peter’s defeats Quinnipiac 64-52 in MAAC semifinal

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 11:00 pm
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Matthew Lee had 14 points as St. Peter’s topped Quinnipiac 64-52 in the Metro Atlantic Conference tournament semifinals on Friday night.

KC Ndefo had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for St. Peter’s (18-11). Doug Edert added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Matt Balanc had 14 points for the Bobcats (14-17). Kevin Marfo added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Dezi Jones had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 .

