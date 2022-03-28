Trending:
Stanford 59, Texas 50

The Associated Press
March 28, 2022 12:19 am
< a min read
      

TEXAS (29-7)

Ebo 0-6 2-4 2, Gaston 0-2 0-0 0, Allen-Taylor 5-11 4-4 15, Harmon 6-18 1-3 14, Holle 0-1 0-0 0, Lattimore 0-0 0-4 0, Moore 2-3 4-5 8, Matharu 0-3 0-0 0, Warren 4-8 0-0 11, Totals 17-52 11-20 50

STANFORD (33-3)

Brink 4-9 1-1 10, Lexie Hull 7-14 4-6 20, Lacie Hull 0-6 0-0 0, Jones 4-11 10-11 18, Wilson 1-4 0-0 2, Belibi 3-5 1-2 7, Prechtel 0-1 0-0 0, Jump 0-1 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Iriafen 0-0 2-2 2, Totals 19-51 18-22 59

Texas 14 13 13 10 50
Stanford 14 16 15 14 59

3-Point Goals_Texas 5-13 (Allen-Taylor 1-3, Harmon 1-4, Matharu 0-2, Warren 3-4), Stanford 3-17 (Brink 1-4, Le.Hull 2-4, La.Hull 0-3, Jones 0-1, Wilson 0-3, Prechtel 0-1, Jump 0-1). Assists_Texas 8 (Harmon 6), Stanford 14 (La.Hull 4, Jones 4). Fouled Out_Texas Allen-Taylor, Stanford Belibi. Rebounds_Texas 28 (Harmon 7), Stanford 45 (Jones 12). Total Fouls_Texas 24, Stanford 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,739.

