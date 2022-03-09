Stanford 71, Arizona St. 70

STANFORD (16-15)
Ingram 2-7 2-4 6, Jones 8-17 4-4 26, Keefe 7-8 2-2 16, Murrell 0-2 0-0 0, O’Connell 1-6 0-0 2, Angel 5-11 4-4 15, Delaire 1-5 0-0 2, Silva 0-2 0-0 0, Raynaud 1-2 0-0 2, Kisunas 1-1 0-0 2, Beskind 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 12-14 71.
ARIZONA ST. (14-17)
Graham 2-10 0-1 4, Lawrence 3-9 0-2 6, Gaffney 3-5 0-0 8, Heath 4-6 0-0 12, Horne 8-17 0-0 21, Jackson 4-7 3-4 14, Muhammad 2-5 0-0 5, Boakye 0-1 0-0 0, Neal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 3-7 70.
Halftime_Arizona St. 31-27. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 7-24 (Jones 6-12, Angel 1-2, Ingram 0-1, Raynaud 0-1, Silva 0-1, Delaire 0-2, Murrell 0-2, O’Connell 0-3), Arizona St. 15-28 (Horne 5-12, Heath 4-5, Jackson 3-6, Gaffney 2-3, Muhammad 1-1, Neal 0-1). Rebounds_Stanford 37 (Ingram, Keefe 10), Arizona St. 29 (Graham 6). Assists_Stanford 18 (O’Connell 7), Arizona St. 14 (Jackson 4). Total Fouls_Stanford 14, Arizona St. 14.
