Stanford 91, Kansas 65

The Associated Press
March 20, 2022 11:27 pm
KANSAS (21-10)

Chatzileonti 4-8 2-2 11, Jackson 4-5 0-0 8, Brosseau 2-5 0-0 6, Franklin 6-16 1-1 13, Kersgieter 2-4 3-5 7, Jessen 0-0 0-0 0, Prater 3-9 2-2 8, Thomas 3-7 0-0 6, Vuksic 2-2 0-0 6, Eltayeb 0-1 0-0 0, Papadopoulou 0-1 0-0 0, Strom 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-58 8-10 65

STANFORD (30-3)

Brink 5-11 2-2 13, Lexie Hull 14-21 2-2 36, Lacie Hull 2-4 2-2 7, Jones 3-5 1-2 7, Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Belibi 2-3 1-1 5, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 1-2 0-0 2, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, Jump 3-5 0-0 9, Bosgana 0-0 0-0 0, Demetre 1-1 0-0 3, Emma-Nnopu 1-2 0-0 2, Iriafen 1-2 0-0 2, Van Gytenbeek 0-1 2-2 2, Totals 34-60 10-11 91

Kansas 18 13 15 19 65
Stanford 20 13 32 26 91

3-Point Goals_Kansas 5-11 (Chatzileonti 1-1, Brosseau 2-3, Franklin 0-3, Prater 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Vuksic 2-2), Stanford 13-26 (Brink 1-2, Le.Hull 6-11, La.Hull 1-3, Wilson 1-2, Prechtel 0-1, Jump 3-5, Demetre 1-1, Van Gytenbeek 0-1). Assists_Kansas 10 (Franklin 4), Stanford 19 (Brink 4, Jones 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas 24 (Jackson 6), Stanford 36 (Brink 12). Total Fouls_Kansas 18, Stanford 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,189.

