Strong field assembled for Tampa as Masters gets closer

PGA TOUR

VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Palm Harbor, Florida.

Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). Yardage: 7,340. Par: 71.

Prize money: $7.8 million. Winner’s share: $1.404 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Sam Burns.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Cameron Smith won The Players Championship.

Notes: Innisbrook is one of the most highly regarded tournament courses in Florida and has a strong field while situated between The Players Championship and the WGC-Match Play. It features five of the top 10 players in the world ranking. … Viktor Hovland will have another chance to reach No. 1 in the world. … Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are playing the tournament for the first time. Both missed the cut last week in The Players Championship. … Dustin Johnson had the 54-hole lead at Innisbrook three years ago until closing with a 74. … Seamus Power is hovering around the No. 50 mark in the world ranking. The top 50 after the Match Play next week get into the Masters. … The Valspar Championship was held toward the end of April last year when there were two World Golf Championships before the Masters. … Wake Forest senior Alex Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, is in the field. He was given an exemption by winning the Valspar Intercollegiate. … This will be the final PGA Tour event of the year in Florida.

Next week: WGC-Dell Match Play and Corales Puntacana Championship.

___

EUROPEAN TOUR AND SUNSHINE TOUR

STEYN CITY CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Johannesburg, South Africa.

Course: The Club at Steyn City. Yardage: 7,716. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $250,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New event.

DP World Tour points leader: Viktor Hovland.

Last week: Pablo Larrazabal won the MyGolfLife Open.

Notes: This is the third straight week the European tour is in Africa, and its fourth time on the continent this season. … Thriston Lawrence is the only first-time winner on the European tour this season. He won the Joburg Open in November and is in the field for the Steyn City Championship. … The tournament is co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour. … The Qatar Masters has moved out of the Middle East swing because of previous travel restrictions. It now will be next week, opposite the WGC-Dell Match Play. … This will be the last European tour event outside Europe and the United States until the fall. … Bernd Ritthammer of Germany is leading the European tour in driving distance at 390.5 yards. He ranks 156th in driving accuracy, hitting the fairway 38.5% of the time.

Next week: WGC-Dell Match Play and Commercial Qatar Masters.

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

CHITIMACHA LOUISIANA OPEN

Site: Broussard, Louisiana.

Course: Le Triomphe Golf & CC. Yardage: 6,691. Par: 71.

Prize money: $750,000. Winner’s share: $135,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Roberto Diaz.

Points leader: Brandon Matthews.

Last tournament: Byeong Hun An won the Lecom Suncoast Classic.

Next week: Lake Charles Championship.

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Nanna Koerstz Madsen won the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Next week: JTBC Classic.

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang.

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Retief Goosen won the Hoag Classic.

Next tournament: Rapiscan Systems Classic on April 1-3.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

___

OTHER TOURS

Epson Tour: Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic, Longbow GC, Mesa, Arizona. Previous winner: Ruixin Liu. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Ladies European Tour: Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Royal Greens Golf & CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. Defending champion: Lydia Ko. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

PGA Tour of Australasia: New South Wales Open, Concord GC, Concord, Australia. Defending champion: Bryden Macpherson. Online: https://pga.org.au/

___

