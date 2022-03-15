Strong field assembled for Tampa as Masters gets closer

PGA TOUR
VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Palm Harbor, Florida.
Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). Yardage: 7,340. Par: 71.
Prize money: $7.8 million. Winner’s share: $1.404 million.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC).
Defending champion: Sam Burns.
FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.
Last week: Cameron Smith won The Players Championship.
Notes: Innisbrook is one of the most highly regarded tournament courses in Florida and has a strong field while situated between The Players Championship and the WGC-Match Play. It features five of the top 10 players in the world ranking. … Viktor Hovland will have another chance to reach No. 1 in the world. … Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are playing the tournament for the first time. Both missed the cut last week in The Players Championship. … Dustin Johnson had the 54-hole lead at Innisbrook three years ago until closing with a 74. … Seamus Power is hovering around the No. 50 mark in the world ranking. The top 50 after the Match Play next week get into the Masters. … The Valspar Championship was held toward the end of April last year when there were two World Golf Championships before the Masters. … Wake Forest senior Alex Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, is in the field. He was given an exemption by winning the Valspar Intercollegiate. … This will be the final PGA Tour event of the year in Florida.
Next week: WGC-Dell Match Play and Corales Puntacana Championship.
EUROPEAN TOUR AND SUNSHINE TOUR
STEYN CITY CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Johannesburg, South Africa.
Course: The Club at Steyn City. Yardage: 7,716. Par: 72.
Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $250,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: New event.
DP World Tour points leader: Viktor Hovland.
Last week: Pablo Larrazabal won the MyGolfLife Open.
Notes: This is the third straight week the European tour is in Africa, and its fourth time on the continent this season. … Thriston Lawrence is the only first-time winner on the European tour this season. He won the Joburg Open in November and is in the field for the Steyn City Championship. … The tournament is co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour. … The Qatar Masters has moved out of the Middle East swing because of previous travel restrictions. It now will be next week, opposite the WGC-Dell Match Play. … This will be the last European tour event outside Europe and the United States until the fall. … Bernd Ritthammer of Germany is leading the European tour in driving distance at 390.5 yards. He ranks 156th in driving accuracy, hitting the fairway 38.5% of the time.
Next week: WGC-Dell Match Play and Commercial Qatar Masters.
KORN FERRY TOUR
CHITIMACHA LOUISIANA OPEN
Site: Broussard, Louisiana.
Course: Le Triomphe Golf & CC. Yardage: 6,691. Par: 71.
Prize money: $750,000. Winner’s share: $135,000.
Television: None.
Defending champion: Roberto Diaz.
Points leader: Brandon Matthews.
Last tournament: Byeong Hun An won the Lecom Suncoast Classic.
Next week: Lake Charles Championship.
LPGA TOUR
Last week: Nanna Koerstz Madsen won the Honda LPGA Thailand.
Next week: JTBC Classic.
Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Last tournament: Retief Goosen won the Hoag Classic.
Next tournament: Rapiscan Systems Classic on April 1-3.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.
OTHER TOURS
