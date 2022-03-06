Sunday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
March 6, 2022
BASKETBALL

NBA — Fined F Julius Rander $50,000 for initiating an on-court altercation and making contact with a game official during a March 4 game at Phoenix.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Liam O’Brien to a two-year contract extension.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reinstated D Matt Dumba from injured reserve.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reinstated Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford (AHL).

