Sunday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL

NBA — Fined New York F Julius Randle $50,000 for initiating an on-court altercation and making contact with a game official during a March 4 game at Phoenix.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Liam O’Brien to a two-year contract extension.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reinstated D Matt Dumba from injured reserve.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reinstated Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford (AHL).

