Sunday’s Transactions

NBA — Fined New York F Julius Randle $50,000 for initiating an on-court altercation and making contact with a game official during a March 4 game at Phoenix.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Lukas Dostal from San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Liam O’Brien to a two-year contract extension.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled G Spencer Knight from Charlotte (AHL). Added D Petteri Lindbohm to the active roster.
MINNESOTA WILD — Reinstated D Matt Dumba from injured reserve.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Claimed C Austin Czarnik off waivers from Seattle and assigned him to Bridgeport (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Placed G James Reimer on injured reserve. Recalled D Santeri Hatakka from San Jose (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned LW Phil Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford (AHL).
