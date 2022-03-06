Sunday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL

NBA — Fined New York F Julius Randle $50,000 for initiating an on-court altercation and making contact with a game official during a March 4 game at Phoenix.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Lukas Dostal from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Liam O’Brien to a two-year contract extension.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled G Spencer Knight from Charlotte (AHL). Added D Petteri Lindbohm to the active roster.

MINNESOTA WILD — Reinstated D Matt Dumba from injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Claimed C Austin Czarnik off waivers from Seattle and assigned him to Bridgeport (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Placed G James Reimer on injured reserve. Recalled D Santeri Hatakka from San Jose (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned LW Phil Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford (AHL).

