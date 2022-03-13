Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed OF Lewis Brinson to a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHPs Colten Brewer, Brad Peacock and Arodys Vizcaino, INF Ivan Castillo and OF JaCoby Jones to minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed INFs Curtis Terry, Daniel Robertson and Tim Beckham, OFs Jake Cave, Derek Fisher, and Kyle Garlick, LHPs Devin Smeltzer and Danny Coulombe, RHPs Jake Faria, Juan Minaya, Trevor Megill and Ian Hamilton to minor league contracts. Acquired RHPs Sonny Gray and Francis Peguero from Cincinnati in exchange for RHP Chase Petty.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed OF Tim Locastro to a one-year contract. Signed LHP Manny Banuelos, RHPs Vinny Nittoli, Ryan Weber and Jimmy Cordero, Cs Rodolfo Duran and David Freitas, OFs Blake Perkins and Ender Inciarte, INF Jose Peraza to minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed LHP Sam Selman off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed LHP Ty Blach, RHPs JD Hammer and Zach Lee, INF Kyle Holder, OFs Tim Lopes and Scott Schebler, C Carlos Perez to minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Re-signed LHP Clayton Kershaw to a one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent c David Fry to Cleveland to complete a Nov. 22 trade in which the Brewers acquired RHP J.C. Mejia.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Wittgren.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed C Jose Godoy off waivers from Seattle.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned D Alec Regula to Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Marian Studenic from Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned F Jaret Anderson-Dolan to Ontario (AHL). Recalled C Gabriel Vilardi, D Austin Strand and F Martin Frk from Ontario.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned Tim Gettinger to Hartford (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Noah Juulsen from Abbotsford (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Daniil Miromanov from Henderson (AHL).

