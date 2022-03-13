Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jacob Barnes and Ricardo Pinto on minor league contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF Lewis Brinson on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Colten Brewer, Brad Peacock and Arodys Vizcaino, INF Ivan Castillo and OF JaCoby Jones on minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with INFs Curtis Terry, Daniel Robertson and Tim Beckham, OFs Jake Cave, Derek Fisher, and Kyle Garlick, LHPs Devin Smeltzer and Danny Coulombe, RHPs Jake Faria, Juan Minaya, Trevor Megill and Ian Hamilton on minor league contracts. Acquired RHPs Sonny Gray and Francis Peguero from Cincinnati in exchange for RHP Chase Petty. Acquired C Gary Sanchez and INF Gio Urshela from the New York Yankees in exchange for 3B Josh Donaldson, INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa and C Ben Rortvedt.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OF Tim Locastro on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with LHP Manny Banuelos, RHPs Vinny Nittoli, Ryan Weber and Jimmy Cordero, Cs Rodolfo Duran and David Freitas, OFs Blake Perkins and Ender Inciarte, INF Jose Peraza on minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed LHP Sam Selman off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed LHP Aaron Fletcher off waivers from Pittsburgh.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Ty Blach, RHPs JD Hammer and Zach Lee, INF Kyle Holder, OFs Tim Lopes and Scott Schebler, C Carlos Perez on minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Clayton Kershaw on a one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent C David Fry to Cleveland to complete a Nov. 22 trade in which the Brewers acquired RHP J.C. Mejia. Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Boxberger on a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Wittgren on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed C Jose Godoy off waivers from Seattle.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with TE Zach Ertz on a three-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with QB Kirk Cousins on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Connor Mackey from Stockton (AHL). Reassigned C Adam Ruzicka to Stockton.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned D Alec Regula to Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Marian Studenic from Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned F Jaret Anderson-Dolan to Ontario (AHL). Recalled C Gabriel Vilardi, D Austin Strand and F Martin Frk from Ontario.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned F Tim Gettinger to Hartford (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Noah Juulsen from Abbotsford (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Daniil Miromanov from Henderson (AHL).

