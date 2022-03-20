Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Wily Peralta on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP A.J. Ramos on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Smith on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Claimed LHP Yoan Aybar off waivers from Colorado.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Ryan Buchter on a minor league contract.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Kyle Schwarber on a four-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Byron Pringle to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT La’el Collins to a three-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Acquired QB Deshaun Watson and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick from Houston in exchange for a 2022 first-round draft pick, 2023 first-round draft pick, 2023 third-round draft pick, 2024 first-round draft pick and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick. Acquired a 2022 seventh-round draft pick from Buffalo in exchange for QB Case Keenum.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed C Brian Allen to a three-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled F Marc McLaughlin from Providence (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Waived RW Brad Richardson

EDMONTON OILERS — Waived F Kyle Turris.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired D Robert Hagg from Buffalo in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Acquired D Troy Stecher from Detroit in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived D Christian Jaros.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville (AHL). Acquired D Travis Hamonic from Vancouver in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived Gs Harri Sateri, Petr Mrazek and LW Kyle Clifford. Acquired D Mark Giordano and F Colin Blackwell from Seattle in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick, 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2024 third-round draft pick.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Acquired D Travis Dermott from Toronto in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Mike Vecchione to Hershey (AHL). Recalled RW Brett Leason from Hershey (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled LW Jeff Malott from Manitoba (AHL).

COLLEGE

MISSISSIPPI STATE — Hired Chris Jans as head men’s basketball coach.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Hired Jacie Hoyt as head women’s basketball coach.

