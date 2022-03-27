On Air: Federal News Network program
Sunday's Transactions

The Associated Press
March 27, 2022
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Shelby Miller on a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Reno (Triple-A West). Reassigned RHP Kevin Ginkel and C Grayson Greiner to minor league camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Julian Fernandez to minor league camp.

HOCKEY

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Grant Hutton from Bridgeport (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Mads Sogaard from Belleville (AHL). Reassigned G Filip Gustavsson to Belleville.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Matt Kessel to a two-year, entry-level contract.

