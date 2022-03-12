On Air: Federal News Network program
Swain scores 25, Yale beats Penn 67-61 in Ivy League tourney

The Associated Press
March 12, 2022 5:55 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Azar Swain had 25 points as Yale beat Penn 67-61 in the Ivy League tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Matt Knowling had 10 points for Yale (18-11).

Jordan Dingle had 28 points for the Quakers (12-16). Nick Spinoso added 14 points.

