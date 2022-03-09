Syracuse 96, Florida St. 57

SYRACUSE (16-16)
J.Boeheim 6-9 0-0 12, Swider 9-15 6-6 28, Sidibe 1-2 0-0 2, B.Boeheim 5-14 1-2 14, Girard 6-15 0-1 16, Anselem 4-7 1-2 9, Torrence 4-4 1-1 9, Ajak 0-1 0-0 0, Casey 1-2 0-0 2, Owens 1-1 0-0 2, Cordes 0-2 0-0 0, Giancola 0-0 0-0 0, LaValle 1-1 0-0 2, Ruffin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-74 9-12 96.
FLORIDA ST. (17-14)
Butler 2-8 1-2 6, Wilkes 1-4 0-1 2, Ngom 4-6 1-2 9, Evans 1-7 2-2 4, Polite 2-7 4-4 8, Cleveland 6-13 1-2 13, Mills 2-11 0-0 5, Warley 1-3 0-0 2, Prieto 2-6 0-0 4, Ballard 1-2 2-2 4, Lindner 0-0 0-0 0, Spainhour 0-1 0-0 0, Thorpe 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-68 11-16 57.
Halftime_Syracuse 49-26. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 11-28 (Swider 4-6, Girard 4-11, B.Boeheim 3-9, J.Boeheim 0-1, Casey 0-1), Florida St. 2-25 (Butler 1-4, Mills 1-7, Prieto 0-1, Spainhour 0-1, Cleveland 0-2, Polite 0-2, Warley 0-2, Evans 0-3, Wilkes 0-3). Rebounds_Syracuse 49 (Anselem 15), Florida St. 31 (Polite 7). Assists_Syracuse 23 (Torrence 9), Florida St. 16 (Evans 5). Total Fouls_Syracuse 14, Florida St. 11.
