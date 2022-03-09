On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tackle Villanueva retiring, Ravens release CB Tavon Young

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 5:10 pm
< a min read
      

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens tackle Alejandro Villanueva is retiring.

The team announced his decision Wednesday. The Ravens also announced that they have re-signed defensive tackle Aaron Crawford and released cornerback Tavon Young.

Villanueva played six years with Pittsburgh before joining the Ravens last season. The two-time Pro Bowler started every game after his rookie year.

Villanueva, a West Point graduate, was an active member of the U.S. Army before his NFL career. He was 26 when he made his NFL debut in 2015.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

The Ravens are hoping tackle Ronnie Stanley can return healthier after he played only one game last season. He’s dealt with ankle problems since the last few weeks of 2020. A healthy Stanley would give Baltimore a replacement for Villanueva.

Young played all six of his NFL seasons so far with Baltimore. He made seven starts last season.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|1 Data For Breakfast: Where Your Data...
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force One arrives in Fort Worth