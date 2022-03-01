Taylor leads Marshall against Western Kentucky after 24-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-12, 9-7 C-USA) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-18, 4-12 C-USA)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Andrew Taylor scored 24 points in Marshall’s 74-65 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Thundering Herd have gone 8-8 at home. Marshall averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hilltoppers are 9-7 against C-USA opponents. Western Kentucky ranks fifth in C-USA with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamarion Sharp averaging 5.1.

The Thundering Herd and Hilltoppers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taevion Kinsey is averaging 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Thundering Herd. Taylor is averaging 13.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Dayvion McKnight is averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hilltoppers. Camron Justice is averaging 12.9 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

