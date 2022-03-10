TCU 65, No. 22 Texas 60

TCU (20-11)
Miller 4-11 1-5 9, O’Bannon 1-4 2-3 4, Lampkin 5-6 0-0 10, Baugh 4-11 6-8 17, Miles 4-12 3-4 13, Peavy 3-5 2-3 8, Farabello 0-1 2-2 2, Cork 1-1 0-0 2, Coles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 16-25 65.
TEXAS (21-11)
Allen 6-11 4-4 16, Bishop 2-4 3-8 7, Carr 3-13 0-0 7, Jones 2-7 0-0 5, Ramey 6-14 0-0 15, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 3, Askew 1-2 1-2 4, Febres 1-1 0-0 3, Disu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 8-14 60.
Halftime_Texas 40-22. 3-Point Goals_TCU 5-13 (Baugh 3-4, Miles 2-7, Farabello 0-1, Peavy 0-1), Texas 8-22 (Ramey 3-7, Askew 1-1, Cunningham 1-1, Febres 1-1, Carr 1-6, Jones 1-6). Fouled Out_Carr. Rebounds_TCU 35 (Miller 12), Texas 30 (Allen, Ramey 9). Assists_TCU 8 (Baugh 4), Texas 12 (Ramey, Febres 3). Total Fouls_TCU 12, Texas 15.
