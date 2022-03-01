Trending:
TCU 74, No. 6 Kansas 64

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 10:14 pm
KANSAS (23-6)

McCormack 2-6 7-9 11, Wilson 6-11 0-1 13, Agbaji 4-17 2-2 13, Braun 4-11 0-0 10, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Lightfoot 2-2 1-2 5, R.Martin 1-2 0-0 2, Yesufu 1-2 2-2 4, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman-Lands 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 22-59 12-16 64.

TCU (19-9)

Miller 5-12 1-1 11, O’Bannon 2-10 2-3 6, Lampkin 1-4 0-0 2, Baugh 2-11 7-8 11, Miles 6-14 5-6 19, Peavy 4-6 0-1 8, Farabello 2-3 0-0 5, Cork 4-5 0-0 8, Coles 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 28-67 15-19 74.

Halftime_Kansas 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Kansas 8-19 (Agbaji 3-8, Braun 2-2, Coleman-Lands 2-3, Wilson 1-3, Yesufu 0-1, Harris 0-2), TCU 3-15 (Miles 2-2, Farabello 1-2, Miller 0-1, Baugh 0-4, O’Bannon 0-6). Rebounds_Kansas 33 (McCormack, Agbaji 8), TCU 43 (Lampkin 9). Assists_Kansas 13 (Harris 7), TCU 15 (Miles 6). Total Fouls_Kansas 17, TCU 12.

