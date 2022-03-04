TCU visits West Virginia, aims to stop road slide

TCU Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-9 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-16, 3-14 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU will try to break its four-game road skid when the Horned Frogs take on West Virginia.

The Mountaineers are 11-5 in home games. West Virginia is 8-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Horned Frogs are 8-9 in Big 12 play. TCU scores 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. TCU won 77-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Emanuel Miller led TCU with 18 points, and Taz Sherman led West Virginia with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherman is shooting 41.7% and averaging 18.1 points for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Damion Baugh is averaging 10.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Horned Frogs. Miller is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 1-9, averaging 73.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.