Tennessee 70, Belmont 67

BELMONT (23-8)
Bartley 7-14 0-0 16, Chinn 2-9 0-0 5, Jones 6-12 3-5 17, Kinney 2-6 0-2 5, Wells 9-25 2-3 22, Baird 0-4 0-0 0, McGuff 1-1 0-0 2, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Schoenwald 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-73 5-10 67
TENNESSEE (25-8)
Burrell 2-12 0-0 5, Dye 10-18 0-0 20, Key 6-12 6-8 18, Darby 1-3 0-0 3, Walker 3-8 0-2 6, Puckett 5-8 1-1 12, Miles 1-3 1-1 3, Striplin 0-0 0-0 0, Wynn 1-2 1-2 3, Totals 29-66 9-14 70
|Belmont
|13
|10
|23
|21
|—
|67
|Tennessee
|19
|16
|13
|22
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Belmont 8-31 (Bartley 2-6, Chinn 1-6, Jones 2-4, Kinney 1-4, Wells 2-7, Baird 0-3, Schoenwald 0-1), Tennessee 3-13 (Burrell 1-6, Darby 1-3, Walker 0-2, Puckett 1-1, Miles 0-1). Assists_Belmont 13 (Jones 4, Wells 4), Tennessee 19 (Walker 8). Fouled Out_Belmont Bartley. Rebounds_Belmont 40 (Bartley 6, Jones 6, Wells 6), Tennessee 43 (Dye 11). Total Fouls_Belmont 17, Tennessee 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,484.
