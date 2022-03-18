Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tennessee and Michigan play in second round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press
March 18, 2022 2:22 am
< a min read
      

Michigan Wolverines (18-14, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (27-7, 14-4 SEC)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -6; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers and Michigan Wolverines square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Volunteers are 14-4 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is the top team in the SEC in team defense, giving up 62.6 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Wolverines’ record in Big Ten play is 11-9. Michigan averages 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Chandler is averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi is averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wolverines. Eli Brooks is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|24 Fort Carson Tactical & Tech Day
3|24 How to Leverage LinkedIn to Build a...
3|24 Compliant Data is the Universal Fuel...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

St. Patrick’s Day at Blair House in Washington