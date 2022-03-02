Tennessee St. 77, SIU-Edwardsville 62

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (11-21)
Doss 5-13 4-5 16, Pruitt 1-10 8-8 11, S.Wright 3-10 5-5 11, L.Wright 3-4 3-5 9, Carter 2-7 4-4 9, C.Williams 1-5 1-3 3, Polk 1-4 1-2 3, Kurtas 0-1 0-0 0, Butler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 26-32 62.
TENNESSEE ST. (14-17)
Dupree 1-2 4-6 6, Johnson 10-12 2-3 22, Nicholson 2-8 0-1 4, Cooper 3-9 2-3 10, Fitzgerald 3-10 3-6 10, Marshall 4-9 5-7 14, Boyd 3-9 1-2 9, Johal 0-0 0-0 0, Bartholomew 0-0 0-0 0, Acosta 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-59 19-30 77.
Halftime_Tennessee St. 42-28. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 4-19 (Doss 2-4, Pruitt 1-3, Carter 1-5, Polk 0-2, C.Williams 0-2, S.Wright 0-3), Tennessee St. 6-19 (Cooper 2-5, Boyd 2-6, Fitzgerald 1-3, Marshall 1-3, Dupree 0-1, Nicholson 0-1). Fouled Out_Dupree. Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 31 (Doss 10), Tennessee St. 37 (Johnson 11). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 9 (Doss 4), Tennessee St. 14 (Cooper 4). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 22, Tennessee St. 23.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.