Tennessee State takes on Southeast Missouri State after Johnson’s 22-point outing

Tennessee State Tigers (14-17, 8-10 OVC) vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-17, 8-9 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State takes on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Shakem Johnson scored 22 points in Tennessee State’s 77-62 victory against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Redhawks are 8-5 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State is 5-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 8-10 in OVC play. Tennessee State ranks fifth in the OVC scoring 31 points per game in the paint led by Johnson averaging one.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Southeast Missouri State won 85-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Nana Akenten led Southeast Missouri State with 17 points, and Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. led Tennessee State with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Russell is averaging 14.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Redhawks. Eric Reed Jr. is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Carlos Marshall Jr. is scoring 13 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Tigers. Kassim Nicholson is averaging 9.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, seven steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71 points, 32 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

