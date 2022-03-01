Tennessee State Tigers and SIU-Edwardsville Cougars meet in OVC Tournament

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-20, 5-13 OVC) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (13-17, 8-10 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee State Tigers and SIU-Edwardsville Cougars meet in the OVC Tournament.

The Tigers are 8-5 in home games. Tennessee State ranks seventh in the OVC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kassim Nicholson averaging 5.6.

The Cougars are 5-13 in conference play. SIU-Edwardsville averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Tennessee State won 81-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Nicholson led Tennessee State with 18 points, and Shaun Doss led SIU-Edwardsville with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Marshall Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Nicholson is shooting 51.8% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Courtney Carter is averaging eight points and 3.5 assists for the Cougars. Doss is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

