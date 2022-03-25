Trending:
Texas 66, Ohio St. 63

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022 10:33 pm
OHIO ST. (25-7)

Mikulasikova 1-4 1-1 3, Harris 1-6 2-2 4, Mikesell 7-12 2-2 19, Miller 6-10 0-0 12, Sheldon 7-16 2-2 17, Beacham 4-9 0-0 8, Poole 0-0 0-0 0, Thierry 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 26-61 7-7 63

TEXAS (29-6)

Ebo 3-5 3-4 9, Gaston 3-5 2-2 8, Allen-Taylor 7-11 3-3 17, Harmon 2-4 2-2 6, Holle 1-4 0-0 2, Lattimore 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 3-10 2-4 8, Matharu 4-8 0-0 10, Warren 3-7 0-0 6, Totals 26-55 12-15 66

Ohio St. 20 10 15 18 63
Texas 16 16 18 16 66

3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 4-12 (Mikulasikova 0-1, Harris 0-3, Mikesell 3-4, Sheldon 1-2, Beacham 0-2), Texas 2-4 (Holle 0-1, Matharu 2-2, Warren 0-1). Assists_Ohio St. 10 (Sheldon 4), Texas 9 (Allen-Taylor 3, Harmon 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Ohio St. 32 (Beacham 10), Texas 32 (Ebo 8). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 17, Texas 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

