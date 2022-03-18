Texas 70, Fairfield 52

FAIRFIELD (25-7)
Cavanaugh 3-8 4-4 10, Hernangomez 2-9 1-2 5, Lopez-Senechal 5-10 5-6 17, Hakes 2-4 6-7 10, Lowery 0-2 2-2 2, Lewis 1-5 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Polansky 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 2-4 1-2 6, Daleba 0-0 0-0 0, Rubino 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-42 19-23 52
TEXAS (27-6)
Ebo 4-6 2-2 10, Allen-Taylor 3-6 0-0 7, Harmon 4-9 2-7 10, Holle 0-4 0-0 0, Warren 4-6 0-2 8, Gaston 1-5 0-0 2, Lattimore 2-7 1-3 5, Moore 4-7 10-10 18, Hunter 1-2 0-0 3, Matharu 2-6 1-2 7, Masudi 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-58 16-26 70
|Fairfield
|9
|9
|23
|11
|—
|52
|Texas
|14
|25
|15
|16
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Fairfield 3-9 (Cavanaugh 0-1, Hernangomez 0-2, Lopez-Senechal 2-2, Lowery 0-1, Lewis 0-2, Brown 1-1), Texas 4-10 (Allen-Taylor 1-1, Harmon 0-2, Holle 0-1, Hunter 1-2, Matharu 2-4). Assists_Fairfield 9 (Hakes 5), Texas 16 (Harmon 11). Fouled Out_Fairfield Hakes. Rebounds_Fairfield 28 (Lopez-Senechal 5), Texas 38 (Moore 10). Total Fouls_Fairfield 19, Texas 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,822.
