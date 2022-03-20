Texas 78, Utah 56

UTAH (21-12)
Johnson 6-9 2-2 14, Rees 4-5 0-0 8, Gylten 1-3 0-0 2, Kneepkens 2-7 0-0 4, McQueen 6-10 2-2 18, Young 0-3 0-0 0, Maxwell 1-3 0-0 3, Palmer 1-3 0-0 2, Vieira 2-2 0-0 5, Totals 23-45 4-4 56
TEXAS (28-6)
Ebo 2-4 1-4 5, Gaston 0-0 0-0 0, Allen-Taylor 6-13 0-0 12, Harmon 5-11 0-0 11, Holle 3-5 0-0 6, Lattimore 2-2 0-0 4, Moore 9-10 3-4 21, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Matharu 6-7 0-0 14, Warren 2-3 1-2 5, Masudi 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-55 5-10 78
|Utah
|17
|13
|12
|14
|—
|56
|Texas
|19
|25
|20
|14
|—
|78
3-Point Goals_Utah 6-20 (Johnson 0-2, Rees 0-1, Kneepkens 0-2, McQueen 4-7, Young 0-2, Maxwell 1-3, Palmer 0-2, Vieira 1-1), Texas 3-6 (Allen-Taylor 0-1, Harmon 1-2, Holle 0-1, Matharu 2-2). Assists_Utah 13 (Gylten 5), Texas 16 (Harmon 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 18 (McQueen 4), Texas 26 (Ebo 5, Matharu 5, Moore 5). Total Fouls_Utah 13, Texas 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,960.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.