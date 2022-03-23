Texas A&M 67, Wake Forest 52

WAKE FOREST (25-10)

Mucius 5-13 2-2 15, Walton 2-5 5-8 10, A.Williams 3-11 3-5 9, Williamson 0-6 0-0 0, LaRavia 3-7 0-0 6, Hildreth 1-2 0-0 3, Sy 2-3 0-1 4, Monsanto 2-5 0-0 5, Whitt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 10-16 52.

TEXAS A&M (26-12)

Coleman 4-10 0-2 8, Jackson 3-10 6-8 12, Obaseki 2-8 4-7 8, Radford 4-6 1-2 10, W.Taylor 5-9 0-0 12, Diarra 2-10 0-0 6, Hefner 1-4 0-0 2, Gordon 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 2-2 1-1 5, Cash 0-1 1-2 1, Henderson 0-0 1-2 1, Vaughn 0-0 0-0 0, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 14-24 67.

Halftime_Texas A&M 32-15. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 6-27 (Mucius 3-9, Hildreth 1-1, Walton 1-3, Monsanto 1-4, LaRavia 0-1, Whitt 0-1, A.Williams 0-4, Williamson 0-4), Texas A&M 5-23 (Diarra 2-5, W.Taylor 2-5, Radford 1-2, Coleman 0-1, Hefner 0-2, Obaseki 0-2, Jackson 0-6). Rebounds_Wake Forest 35 (Walton 11), Texas A&M 37 (Radford 8). Assists_Wake Forest 15 (A.Williams 4), Texas A&M 8 (W.Taylor 3). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 19, Texas A&M 16.

