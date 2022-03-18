Texas A&M and Oregon play in NIT matchup

Oregon Ducks (20-14, 11-9 Pac-12) at Texas A&M Aggies (24-12, 9-9 SEC)

Saturday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M Aggies and the Oregon Ducks play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Aggies have gone 9-9 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M ranks sixth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Ducks are 11-9 in Pac-12 play. Oregon is eighth in the Pac-12 with 32.1 rebounds per game led by N’Faly Dante averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrece Radford averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Quenton Jackson is shooting 61.1% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Will Richardson is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 assists. Jacob Young is averaging 9.4 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

