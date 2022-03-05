Texas A&M-CC 77, Incarnate Word 68

TEXAS A&M-CC (20-11)
Keys 5-7 1-2 11, Mushila 1-2 4-4 6, Fryer 0-3 1-2 1, Jackson 4-6 2-2 11, Murdix 6-8 4-7 17, Tennyson 5-10 6-6 19, Smith 2-4 0-0 6, Brinson 2-4 0-0 4, Faramade 1-1 0-2 2, Nickelson 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-46 18-25 77.
INCARNATE WORD (7-24)
Hayman 3-5 0-0 7, Glasper 6-16 1-1 16, Lutz 7-12 4-5 22, Morgan 1-9 5-7 7, Swaby 0-2 0-0 0, Griscti 4-5 2-2 14, Mobutu 1-2 0-0 2, Ezedinma 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 12-15 68.
Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 7-16 (Tennyson 3-7, Smith 2-4, Jackson 1-1, Murdix 1-1, Brinson 0-1, Fryer 0-2), Incarnate Word 12-31 (Griscti 4-5, Lutz 4-7, Glasper 3-7, Hayman 1-3, Mobutu 0-1, Swaby 0-2, Morgan 0-6). Fouled Out_Fryer. Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 27 (Keys 9), Incarnate Word 30 (Hayman 7). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 13 (Jackson, Murdix 3), Incarnate Word 15 (Lutz 5). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 15, Incarnate Word 20. A_737 (2,000).
