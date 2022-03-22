Texas A&M plays Wake Forest in NIT matchup

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (25-9, 13-7 ACC) at Texas A&M Aggies (25-12, 9-9 SEC)

Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M Aggies and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Aggies have gone 9-9 against SEC teams. Texas A&M has a 6-1 record in one-possession games.

The Demon Deacons are 13-7 against ACC teams. Wake Forest ranks third in the ACC with 15.0 assists per game led by Alondes Williams averaging 5.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quenton Jackson is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 9.0 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Williams is averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Demon Deacons. Jake Laravia is averaging 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 67.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.