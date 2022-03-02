Texas A&M visits No. 25 Alabama after Shackelford’s 21-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (18-11, 7-9 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (19-10, 9-7 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -9.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Alabama takes on the Texas A&M Aggies after Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points in Alabama’s 90-71 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Crimson Tide have gone 13-2 in home games. Alabama averages 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Aggies are 7-9 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M ranks sixth in the SEC giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Crimson Tide and Aggies meet Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shackelford averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 14.3 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Henry Coleman III is averaging 10.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Quenton Jackson is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 75.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

