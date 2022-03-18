Texas and Virginia Tech play in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Virginia Tech Hokies (23-12, 11-9 ACC) vs. Texas Longhorns (21-11, 10-8 Big 12)

Milwaukee; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -1; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 25 Texas Longhorns play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Longhorns have gone 10-8 against Big 12 opponents. Texas has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hokies are 11-9 against ACC teams. Virginia Tech has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timmy Allen is averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Longhorns. Andrew Jones is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Justyn Mutts is averaging 10.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hokies. Keve Aluma is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 61.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Hokies: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

