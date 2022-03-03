Texas Rio Grande Valley 67, Lamar 63

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY (8-21)
M.Nelson 4-6 3-4 12, Taylor 1-3 1-2 3, Adewunmi 2-6 4-4 8, R.Nelson 2-6 2-2 6, J.Johnson 6-14 10-14 23, X.Johnson 5-15 3-5 15, Q.Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Houston 0-2 0-0 0, Butler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 23-31 67.
LAMAR (2-26)
Reyes 0-0 1-2 1, Smith 5-11 0-2 11, Adams 2-10 6-8 10, Roberts 4-11 2-2 11, McClure 5-11 1-2 12, Nickerson 1-3 2-5 4, Ledet 2-3 0-0 6, Catt 2-3 4-4 8, Carpenter 0-1 0-1 0, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 16-26 63.
Halftime_Lamar 24-23. 3-Point Goals_Texas Rio Grande Valley 4-24 (X.Johnson 2-10, M.Nelson 1-2, J.Johnson 1-4, R.Nelson 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Adewunmi 0-3, Q.Johnson 0-3), Lamar 5-15 (Ledet 2-3, Smith 1-1, Roberts 1-2, McClure 1-3, Jefferson 0-1, Adams 0-5). Fouled Out_Adewunmi, McClure, Catt. Rebounds_Texas Rio Grande Valley 34 (J.Johnson 10), Lamar 36 (Nickerson 8). Assists_Texas Rio Grande Valley 12 (R.Nelson 5), Lamar 11 (Adams 5). Total Fouls_Texas Rio Grande Valley 22, Lamar 24.
