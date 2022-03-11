Texas Southern 73, Grambling St. 54

GRAMBLING ST. (12-20)
McCray 3-6 4-6 10, Christon 2-6 2-3 8, Cowart 8-15 4-4 20, Moss 0-6 0-0 0, Moton 3-11 2-3 9, Munford 1-5 0-0 2, Lamin 0-1 0-0 0, Randolph 2-3 0-0 4, Murrell 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 0-3 1-2 1, Duncan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 13-18 54.
TEXAS SOUTHERN (17-12)
Nicholas 1-4 0-0 2, Gresham 5-6 1-1 11, Etienne 4-11 1-1 11, Henry 7-16 1-1 18, Lawson 3-5 0-0 8, Rasas 1-1 0-0 2, Hopkins 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 2-6 4-4 9, Gilliam 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 4-7 0-0 10, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 7-7 73.
Halftime_Texas Southern 35-24. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 3-19 (Christon 2-6, Moton 1-3, McCray 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Cowart 0-2, Munford 0-2, Moss 0-4), Texas Southern 10-27 (Henry 3-7, Lawson 2-3, Jones 2-4, Etienne 2-7, Walker 1-3, Hopkins 0-1, Gilliam 0-2). Rebounds_Grambling St. 31 (McCray, Cowart 7), Texas Southern 40 (Nicholas, Henry 7). Assists_Grambling St. 4 (Moton 2), Texas Southern 14 (Nicholas 4). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 8, Texas Southern 14.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.