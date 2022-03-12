Texas Southern 87, Alcorn St. 62

TEXAS SOUTHERN (18-12)
Nicholas 4-7 3-5 11, Gresham 5-6 0-0 10, Etienne 4-15 0-0 8, P.Henry 6-11 2-2 15, Lawson 5-8 3-4 14, J.Walker 6-8 4-4 17, Gilliam 1-2 1-2 3, Rasas 0-1 1-2 1, Jones 2-2 0-0 5, Barnes 1-2 1-2 3, Hopkins 0-0 0-0 0, Malveaux 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-62 15-21 87.
ALCORN ST. (17-16)
Agnew 1-6 2-2 4, L.Henry 3-10 2-4 9, Joshua 4-13 4-5 13, Thomas 4-8 9-12 18, O.Walker 3-8 0-0 8, McQuarter 0-4 0-1 0, Brewton 1-6 1-2 3, Montgomery 1-4 4-6 7, Thorn 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-60 22-32 62.
Halftime_Texas Southern 42-38. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 4-9 (P.Henry 1-1, Jones 1-1, J.Walker 1-1, Lawson 1-2, Gilliam 0-1, Etienne 0-3), Alcorn St. 6-18 (O.Walker 2-4, Thomas 1-1, Montgomery 1-2, Joshua 1-3, L.Henry 1-4, McQuarter 0-1, Thorn 0-1, Brewton 0-2). Rebounds_Texas Southern 41 (Nicholas 9), Alcorn St. 31 (L.Henry 7). Assists_Texas Southern 12 (Etienne 4), Alcorn St. 2 (Joshua, McQuarter 1). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 21, Alcorn St. 21.
