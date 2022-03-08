Texas Southern Tigers and Jackson State Tigers play in SWAC Tournament

Jackson State Tigers (11-18, 9-9 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (15-12, 13-5 SWAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Southern Tigers and Jackson State Tigers square off in the SWAC Tournament.

The Texas Southern Tigers have gone 7-2 at home. Texas Southern ranks third in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Jackson State Tigers have gone 9-9 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is 3-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Texas Southern won 81-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. PJ Henry led Texas Southern with 14 points, and Dyllan Taylor led Jackson State with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joirdon Karl Nicholas is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Texas Southern Tigers. Bryson Etienne is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Jayveous McKinnis is scoring 12.1 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Jackson State Tigers. Terence Lewis II is averaging 13.8 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 56.8% over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Jackson State Tigers: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

