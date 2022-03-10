Texas Tech plays Iowa State in Big 12 Tournament

Iowa State Cyclones (20-11, 7-11 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-8, 12-6 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -7.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders play the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Red Raiders have gone 18-0 in home games. Texas Tech scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Cyclones are 7-11 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Texas Tech won the last meeting 72-60 on Jan. 19. Bryson Williams scored 16 to help lead Texas Tech to the win, and Caleb Grill scored 17 points for Iowa State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 54.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Red Raiders. Davion Warren is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Izaiah Brockington is scoring 17.5 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cyclones. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 7.3 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.