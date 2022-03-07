The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (17)
|29-2
|735
|1
|2. Stanford (11)
|28-3
|729
|2
|3. NC State (2)
|29-3
|696
|3
|4. Baylor
|25-5
|654
|5
|5. Louisville
|25-4
|608
|4
|6. UConn
|24-5
|601
|7
|7. Texas
|23-6
|540
|9
|8. Iowa
|23-7
|537
|12
|9. LSU
|25-5
|512
|6
|10. Iowa St.
|25-5
|484
|8
|11. Indiana
|22-8
|457
|14
|12. Michigan
|22-6
|405
|10
|13. Maryland
|21-8
|379
|11
|14. Ohio St.
|23-6
|335
|13
|15. BYU
|25-2
|282
|17
|16. Kentucky
|19-11
|231
|–
|17. Virginia Tech
|23-9
|229
|21
|18. North Carolina
|23-6
|227
|16
|19. Tennessee
|23-8
|215
|18
|20. Arizona
|20-7
|214
|14
|21. Oklahoma
|23-7
|167
|19
|22. Notre Dame
|22-8
|164
|20
|23. Florida Gulf Coast
|27-2
|130
|22
|24. Princeton
|22-4
|44
|–
|25. UCF
|22-3
|42
|–
Others receiving votes: Villanova 32, Miami 24, Mississippi 22, Colorado 12, Georgia Tech 9, Georgia 7, Florida 7, Toledo 7, Nebraska 4, Kansas 3, Oregon 3, Utah 2, IUPUI 1.
