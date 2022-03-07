On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press
March 7, 2022 1:02 pm
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (17) 29-2 735 1
2. Stanford (11) 28-3 729 2
3. NC State (2) 29-3 696 3
4. Baylor 25-5 654 5
5. Louisville 25-4 608 4
6. UConn 24-5 601 7
7. Texas 23-6 540 9
8. Iowa 23-7 537 12
9. LSU 25-5 512 6
10. Iowa St. 25-5 484 8
11. Indiana 22-8 457 14
12. Michigan 22-6 405 10
13. Maryland 21-8 379 11
14. Ohio St. 23-6 335 13
15. BYU 25-2 282 17
16. Kentucky 19-11 231
17. Virginia Tech 23-9 229 21
18. North Carolina 23-6 227 16
19. Tennessee 23-8 215 18
20. Arizona 20-7 214 14
21. Oklahoma 23-7 167 19
22. Notre Dame 22-8 164 20
23. Florida Gulf Coast 27-2 130 22
24. Princeton 22-4 44
25. UCF 22-3 42

Others receiving votes: Villanova 32, Miami 24, Mississippi 22, Colorado 12, Georgia Tech 9, Georgia 7, Florida 7, Toledo 7, Nebraska 4, Kansas 3, Oregon 3, Utah 2, IUPUI 1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|14 (ISC)2 CISSP | Certified Information...
3|14 Singapore: US Export Controls for...
3|14 NERCOMP Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris marches on the Edmund Pettus Bridge