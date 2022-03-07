The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (17) 29-2 735 1 2. Stanford (11) 28-3 729 2 3. NC State (2) 29-3 696 3 4. Baylor 25-5 654 5 5. Louisville 25-4 608 4 6. UConn 24-5 601 7 7. Texas 23-6 540 9 8. Iowa 23-7 537 12 9. LSU 25-5 512 6 10. Iowa St. 25-5 484 8 11. Indiana 22-8 457 14 12. Michigan 22-6 405 10 13. Maryland 21-8 379 11 14. Ohio St. 23-6 335 13 15. BYU 25-2 282 17 16. Kentucky 19-11 231 – 17. Virginia Tech 23-9 229 21 18. North Carolina 23-6 227 16 19. Tennessee 23-8 215 18 20. Arizona 20-7 214 14 21. Oklahoma 23-7 167 19 22. Notre Dame 22-8 164 20 23. Florida Gulf Coast 27-2 130 22 24. Princeton 22-4 44 – 25. UCF 22-3 42 –

Others receiving votes: Villanova 32, Miami 24, Mississippi 22, Colorado 12, Georgia Tech 9, Georgia 7, Florida 7, Toledo 7, Nebraska 4, Kansas 3, Oregon 3, Utah 2, IUPUI 1.

