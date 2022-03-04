The Citadel 84, ETSU 76, OT

THE CITADEL (13-17)
Brown 11-19 5-6 27, Roche 3-10 5-6 14, Clark 0-4 1-2 1, Maynard 3-4 4-4 12, Moffe 8-16 3-5 22, Davis 2-5 3-5 8, Fitzgibbons 0-2 0-0 0, Spence 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 21-28 84.
ETSU (15-17)
T.Brewer 5-15 1-2 12, Seymour 3-4 1-1 7, L.Brewer 6-17 2-5 14, King 4-17 1-1 11, Sloan 8-14 1-2 19, Yasser 5-8 1-1 11, Farah 0-0 0-0 0, Nunez 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-76 7-12 76.
Halftime_The Citadel 46-38. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 9-23 (Roche 3-7, Moffe 3-8, Maynard 2-3, Davis 1-2, Clark 0-1, Brown 0-2), ETSU 5-27 (King 2-6, Sloan 2-7, T.Brewer 1-5, Seymour 0-1, Yasser 0-1, L.Brewer 0-7). Fouled Out_T.Brewer, Sloan, Yasser. Rebounds_The Citadel 36 (Brown 17), ETSU 39 (T.Brewer, Yasser 10). Assists_The Citadel 16 (Clark 7), ETSU 9 (Seymour, L.Brewer, King, Sloan 2). Total Fouls_The Citadel 15, ETSU 23.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.