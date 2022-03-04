On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Citadel 84, ETSU 76, OT

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 7:21 pm
< a min read
      

THE CITADEL (13-17)

Brown 11-19 5-6 27, Roche 3-10 5-6 14, Clark 0-4 1-2 1, Maynard 3-4 4-4 12, Moffe 8-16 3-5 22, Davis 2-5 3-5 8, Fitzgibbons 0-2 0-0 0, Spence 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 21-28 84.

ETSU (15-17)

T.Brewer 5-15 1-2 12, Seymour 3-4 1-1 7, L.Brewer 6-17 2-5 14, King 4-17 1-1 11, Sloan 8-14 1-2 19, Yasser 5-8 1-1 11, Farah 0-0 0-0 0, Nunez 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-76 7-12 76.

Halftime_The Citadel 46-38. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 9-23 (Roche 3-7, Moffe 3-8, Maynard 2-3, Davis 1-2, Clark 0-1, Brown 0-2), ETSU 5-27 (King 2-6, Sloan 2-7, T.Brewer 1-5, Seymour 0-1, Yasser 0-1, L.Brewer 0-7). Fouled Out_T.Brewer, Sloan, Yasser. Rebounds_The Citadel 36 (Brown 17), ETSU 39 (T.Brewer, Yasser 10). Assists_The Citadel 16 (Clark 7), ETSU 9 (Seymour, L.Brewer, King, Sloan 2). Total Fouls_The Citadel 15, ETSU 23.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|11 Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair -...
3|11 Cybersecurity Portfolio Virtual...
3|11 The Critical Role of Employee...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison feeding near Mud Volcano