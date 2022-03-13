THE PLAYERS Championship Scores

Saturday

At TPC Sawgrass

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,256; Par: 72

Second Round

Sam Burns 68-69—137 Tom Hoge 66-71—137 Erik Van Rooyen 71-67—138 Harold Varner III 69-69—138 Abraham Ancer 68-71—139 Paul Casey 70-69—139 Corey Conners 70-69—139 Tommy Fleetwood 66-73—139 Keith Mitchell 67-72—139 Taylor Pendrith 68-71—139 Doug Ghim 70-70—140 Anirban Lahiri 67-73—140 Joaquin Niemann 67-73—140 Cameron Smith 69-71—140 Will Zalatoris 69-71—140 Joel Dahmen 70-71—141 Louis Oosthuizen 69-72—141 Jon Rahm 69-72—141 Doc Redman 71-70—141 Justin Thomas 72-69—141 Bubba Watson 73-68—141 Sergio Garcia 71-71—142 Kramer Hickok 67-75—142 Daniel Berger 67-75—142 Russell Henley 69-73—142 Dustin Johnson 69-73—142 Kevin Kisner 68-74—142 Russell Knox 71-71—142 Hank Lebioda 72-70—142 Seamus Power 71-71—142 Brendan Steele 73-69—142 Brian Harman 68-74—142 Adam Long 71-71—142 Pat Perez 70-72—142 Patrick Reed 73-70—143 Francesco Molinari 70-73—143 Sam Ryder 69-74—143 Keegan Bradley 72-71—143 Brice Garnett 67-76—143 Tyrrell Hatton 70-73—143 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-73—143 Shane Lowry 73-70—143 Sebastian Munoz 70-73—143 Ian Poulter 73-70—143 Sepp Straka 69-74—143 Jimmy Walker 70-73—143 Hayden Buckley 72-71—143 Branden Grace 71-72—143 Chesson Hadley 70-74—144 Adam Hadwin 72-72—144 Lucas Herbert 70-74—144 Billy Horschel 74-70—144 Viktor Hovland 71-73—144 Sungjae Im 72-72—144 Patton Kizzire 68-76—144 Jason Kokrak 72-72—144 Alex Noren 69-75—144 Kevin Streelman 73-71—144 Dylan Frittelli 73-72—145 Max Homa 72-73—145 Peter Malnati 70-75—145 Troy Merritt 74-71—145 Michael Thompson 72-73—145 Aaron Wise 71-74—145 Lee Hodges 72-74—146 Denny McCarthy 70-76—146 Rory McIlroy 73-73—146 Maverick McNealy 70-76—146 Scottie Scheffler 70-76—146 Scott Stallings 71-75—146 Nick Watney 75-71—146 Danny Lee 77-WD Si Woo Kim 76-WD Henrik Stenson 73-WD

Missed Cut

Cameron Davis 71-76—147 Jason Day 69-78—147 Charley Hoffman 74-73—147 Chris Kirk 71-76—147 Matt Kuchar 74-73—147 Marc Leishman 69-78—147 Henrik Norlander 73-74—147 Carlos Ortiz 73-74—147 Scott Piercy 70-77—147 Patrick Rodgers 73-74—147 Jhonattan Vegas 69-78—147 Matt Fitzpatrick 74-74—148 Lucas Glover 74-74—148 Talor Gooch 70-78—148 Garrick Higgo 74-74—148 Mackenzie Hughes 72-76—148 Collin Morikawa 73-75—148 C.T. Pan 69-79—148 Andrew Putnam 69-79—148 Justin Rose 69-79—148 Charl Schwartzel 75-73—148 Adam Scott 78-70—148 Hudson Swafford 73-75—148 Richy Werenski 71-77—148 Cameron Young 71-77—148 Joseph Bramlett 75-74—149 Patrick Cantlay 72-77—149 Wyndham Clark 73-76—149 Matt Jones 79-70—149 Mito Pereira 72-77—149 Webb Simpson 75-74—149 Brian Stuard 73-76—149 Lanto Griffin 70-80—150 Martin Laird 72-78—150 Roger Sloan 73-77—150 Gary Woodland 71-79—150 Cameron Champ 72-79—151 Tony Finau 76-75—151 Beau Hossler 71-80—151 Ryan Palmer 71-80—151 Thomas Pieters 73-78—151 Xander Schauffele 73-78—151 Adam Schenk 78-73—151 J.J. Spaun 73-78—151 Jordan Spieth 72-79—151 Robert Streb 74-77—151 Kevin Tway 73-78—151 Stewart Cink 77-75—152 Stephan Jaeger 77-75—152 Brandt Snedeker 72-80—152 Kyle Stanley 74-78—152 Brendon Todd 78-74—152 Cameron Tringale 73-79—152 Matt Wallace 76-76—152 James Hahn 74-79—153 Harry Higgs 77-76—153 Zach Johnson 73-80—153 Brooks Koepka 72-81—153 Matthew NeSmith 79-74—153 J.T. Poston 78-75—153 Sahith Theegala 74-79—153 Lee Westwood 73-80—153 Matthew Wolff 72-81—153 Brandon Hagy 78-76—154 Taylor Moore 74-80—154 Ryan Brehm 74-81—155 Brian Gay 76-81—157 Chez Reavie 80-77—157 Emiliano Grillo 77-82—159

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.