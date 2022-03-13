THE PLAYERS Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sam Burns
|68-69—137
|Tom Hoge
|66-71—137
|Erik Van Rooyen
|71-67—138
|Harold Varner III
|69-69—138
|Abraham Ancer
|68-71—139
|Paul Casey
|70-69—139
|Corey Conners
|70-69—139
|Tommy Fleetwood
|66-73—139
|Keith Mitchell
|67-72—139
|Taylor Pendrith
|68-71—139
|Doug Ghim
|70-70—140
|Anirban Lahiri
|67-73—140
|Joaquin Niemann
|67-73—140
|Cameron Smith
|69-71—140
|Will Zalatoris
|69-71—140
|Joel Dahmen
|70-71—141
|Louis Oosthuizen
|69-72—141
|Jon Rahm
|69-72—141
|Doc Redman
|71-70—141
|Justin Thomas
|72-69—141
|Bubba Watson
|73-68—141
|Sergio Garcia
|71-71—142
|Kramer Hickok
|67-75—142
|Daniel Berger
|67-75—142
|Russell Henley
|69-73—142
|Dustin Johnson
|69-73—142
|Kevin Kisner
|68-74—142
|Russell Knox
|71-71—142
|Hank Lebioda
|72-70—142
|Seamus Power
|71-71—142
|Brendan Steele
|73-69—142
|Brian Harman
|68-74—142
|Adam Long
|71-71—142
|Pat Perez
|70-72—142
|Patrick Reed
|73-70—143
|Francesco Molinari
|70-73—143
|Sam Ryder
|69-74—143
|Keegan Bradley
|72-71—143
|Brice Garnett
|67-76—143
|Tyrrell Hatton
|70-73—143
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|70-73—143
|Shane Lowry
|73-70—143
|Sebastian Munoz
|70-73—143
|Ian Poulter
|73-70—143
|Sepp Straka
|69-74—143
|Jimmy Walker
|70-73—143
|Hayden Buckley
|72-71—143
|Branden Grace
|71-72—143
|Chesson Hadley
|70-74—144
|Adam Hadwin
|72-72—144
|Lucas Herbert
|70-74—144
|Billy Horschel
|74-70—144
|Viktor Hovland
|71-73—144
|Sungjae Im
|72-72—144
|Patton Kizzire
|68-76—144
|Jason Kokrak
|72-72—144
|Alex Noren
|69-75—144
|Kevin Streelman
|73-71—144
|Dylan Frittelli
|73-72—145
|Max Homa
|72-73—145
|Peter Malnati
|70-75—145
|Troy Merritt
|74-71—145
|Michael Thompson
|72-73—145
|Aaron Wise
|71-74—145
|Lee Hodges
|72-74—146
|Denny McCarthy
|70-76—146
|Rory McIlroy
|73-73—146
|Maverick McNealy
|70-76—146
|Scottie Scheffler
|70-76—146
|Scott Stallings
|71-75—146
|Nick Watney
|75-71—146
|Danny Lee
|77-WD
|Si Woo Kim
|76-WD
|Henrik Stenson
|73-WD
|Cameron Davis
|71-76—147
|Jason Day
|69-78—147
|Charley Hoffman
|74-73—147
|Chris Kirk
|71-76—147
|Matt Kuchar
|74-73—147
|Marc Leishman
|69-78—147
|Henrik Norlander
|73-74—147
|Carlos Ortiz
|73-74—147
|Scott Piercy
|70-77—147
|Patrick Rodgers
|73-74—147
|Jhonattan Vegas
|69-78—147
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|74-74—148
|Lucas Glover
|74-74—148
|Talor Gooch
|70-78—148
|Garrick Higgo
|74-74—148
|Mackenzie Hughes
|72-76—148
|Collin Morikawa
|73-75—148
|C.T. Pan
|69-79—148
|Andrew Putnam
|69-79—148
|Justin Rose
|69-79—148
|Charl Schwartzel
|75-73—148
|Adam Scott
|78-70—148
|Hudson Swafford
|73-75—148
|Richy Werenski
|71-77—148
|Cameron Young
|71-77—148
|Joseph Bramlett
|75-74—149
|Patrick Cantlay
|72-77—149
|Wyndham Clark
|73-76—149
|Matt Jones
|79-70—149
|Mito Pereira
|72-77—149
|Webb Simpson
|75-74—149
|Brian Stuard
|73-76—149
|Lanto Griffin
|70-80—150
|Martin Laird
|72-78—150
|Roger Sloan
|73-77—150
|Gary Woodland
|71-79—150
|Cameron Champ
|72-79—151
|Tony Finau
|76-75—151
|Beau Hossler
|71-80—151
|Ryan Palmer
|71-80—151
|Thomas Pieters
|73-78—151
|Xander Schauffele
|73-78—151
|Adam Schenk
|78-73—151
|J.J. Spaun
|73-78—151
|Jordan Spieth
|72-79—151
|Robert Streb
|74-77—151
|Kevin Tway
|73-78—151
|Stewart Cink
|77-75—152
|Stephan Jaeger
|77-75—152
|Brandt Snedeker
|72-80—152
|Kyle Stanley
|74-78—152
|Brendon Todd
|78-74—152
|Cameron Tringale
|73-79—152
|Matt Wallace
|76-76—152
|James Hahn
|74-79—153
|Harry Higgs
|77-76—153
|Zach Johnson
|73-80—153
|Brooks Koepka
|72-81—153
|Matthew NeSmith
|79-74—153
|J.T. Poston
|78-75—153
|Sahith Theegala
|74-79—153
|Lee Westwood
|73-80—153
|Matthew Wolff
|72-81—153
|Brandon Hagy
|78-76—154
|Taylor Moore
|74-80—154
|Ryan Brehm
|74-81—155
|Brian Gay
|76-81—157
|Chez Reavie
|80-77—157
|Emiliano Grillo
|77-82—159
