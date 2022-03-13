On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

THE PLAYERS Championship Scores

The Associated Press
March 13, 2022 3:28 pm
Saturday

At TPC Sawgrass

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,256; Par: 72

Second Round

Sam Burns 68-69—137
Tom Hoge 66-71—137
Erik Van Rooyen 71-67—138
Harold Varner III 69-69—138
Abraham Ancer 68-71—139
Paul Casey 70-69—139
Corey Conners 70-69—139
Tommy Fleetwood 66-73—139
Keith Mitchell 67-72—139
Taylor Pendrith 68-71—139
Doug Ghim 70-70—140
Anirban Lahiri 67-73—140
Joaquin Niemann 67-73—140
Cameron Smith 69-71—140
Will Zalatoris 69-71—140
Joel Dahmen 70-71—141
Louis Oosthuizen 69-72—141
Jon Rahm 69-72—141
Doc Redman 71-70—141
Justin Thomas 72-69—141
Bubba Watson 73-68—141
Sergio Garcia 71-71—142
Kramer Hickok 67-75—142
Daniel Berger 67-75—142
Russell Henley 69-73—142
Dustin Johnson 69-73—142
Kevin Kisner 68-74—142
Russell Knox 71-71—142
Hank Lebioda 72-70—142
Seamus Power 71-71—142
Brendan Steele 73-69—142
Brian Harman 68-74—142
Adam Long 71-71—142
Pat Perez 70-72—142
Patrick Reed 73-70—143
Francesco Molinari 70-73—143
Sam Ryder 69-74—143
Keegan Bradley 72-71—143
Brice Garnett 67-76—143
Tyrrell Hatton 70-73—143
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-73—143
Shane Lowry 73-70—143
Sebastian Munoz 70-73—143
Ian Poulter 73-70—143
Sepp Straka 69-74—143
Jimmy Walker 70-73—143
Hayden Buckley 72-71—143
Branden Grace 71-72—143
Chesson Hadley 70-74—144
Adam Hadwin 72-72—144
Lucas Herbert 70-74—144
Billy Horschel 74-70—144
Viktor Hovland 71-73—144
Sungjae Im 72-72—144
Patton Kizzire 68-76—144
Jason Kokrak 72-72—144
Alex Noren 69-75—144
Kevin Streelman 73-71—144
Dylan Frittelli 73-72—145
Max Homa 72-73—145
Peter Malnati 70-75—145
Troy Merritt 74-71—145
Michael Thompson 72-73—145
Aaron Wise 71-74—145
Lee Hodges 72-74—146
Denny McCarthy 70-76—146
Rory McIlroy 73-73—146
Maverick McNealy 70-76—146
Scottie Scheffler 70-76—146
Scott Stallings 71-75—146
Nick Watney 75-71—146
Danny Lee 77-WD
Si Woo Kim 76-WD
Henrik Stenson 73-WD

Missed Cut

Cameron Davis 71-76—147
Jason Day 69-78—147
Charley Hoffman 74-73—147
Chris Kirk 71-76—147
Matt Kuchar 74-73—147
Marc Leishman 69-78—147
Henrik Norlander 73-74—147
Carlos Ortiz 73-74—147
Scott Piercy 70-77—147
Patrick Rodgers 73-74—147
Jhonattan Vegas 69-78—147
Matt Fitzpatrick 74-74—148
Lucas Glover 74-74—148
Talor Gooch 70-78—148
Garrick Higgo 74-74—148
Mackenzie Hughes 72-76—148
Collin Morikawa 73-75—148
C.T. Pan 69-79—148
Andrew Putnam 69-79—148
Justin Rose 69-79—148
Charl Schwartzel 75-73—148
Adam Scott 78-70—148
Hudson Swafford 73-75—148
Richy Werenski 71-77—148
Cameron Young 71-77—148
Joseph Bramlett 75-74—149
Patrick Cantlay 72-77—149
Wyndham Clark 73-76—149
Matt Jones 79-70—149
Mito Pereira 72-77—149
Webb Simpson 75-74—149
Brian Stuard 73-76—149
Lanto Griffin 70-80—150
Martin Laird 72-78—150
Roger Sloan 73-77—150
Gary Woodland 71-79—150
Cameron Champ 72-79—151
Tony Finau 76-75—151
Beau Hossler 71-80—151
Ryan Palmer 71-80—151
Thomas Pieters 73-78—151
Xander Schauffele 73-78—151
Adam Schenk 78-73—151
J.J. Spaun 73-78—151
Jordan Spieth 72-79—151
Robert Streb 74-77—151
Kevin Tway 73-78—151
Stewart Cink 77-75—152
Stephan Jaeger 77-75—152
Brandt Snedeker 72-80—152
Kyle Stanley 74-78—152
Brendon Todd 78-74—152
Cameron Tringale 73-79—152
Matt Wallace 76-76—152
James Hahn 74-79—153
Harry Higgs 77-76—153
Zach Johnson 73-80—153
Brooks Koepka 72-81—153
Matthew NeSmith 79-74—153
J.T. Poston 78-75—153
Sahith Theegala 74-79—153
Lee Westwood 73-80—153
Matthew Wolff 72-81—153
Brandon Hagy 78-76—154
Taylor Moore 74-80—154
Ryan Brehm 74-81—155
Brian Gay 76-81—157
Chez Reavie 80-77—157
Emiliano Grillo 77-82—159

