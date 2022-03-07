The Top Twenty Five

On Air: Amtower Off-Center
The Associated Press
March 7, 2022

      

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (52) 24-3 1514 1
2. Arizona (6) 28-3 1435 2
3. Baylor (3) 26-5 1402 3
4. Auburn 27-4 1331 5
5. Kentucky 25-6 1306 7
6. Kansas 25-6 1170 6
7. Duke 26-5 1100 4
8. Villanova 23-7 1096 11
9. Purdue 25-6 967 8
9. Tennessee 23-7 967 13
11. Providence 24-4 951 9
12. Wisconsin 24-6 857 10
13. UCLA 23-6 737 17
14. Texas Tech 23-8 730 12
15. Arkansas 24-7 687 14
16. Illinois 22-8 612 20
17. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 24-6 506 19
18. Houston 26-5 502 14
19. Murray St. 30-2 424 22
20. UConn 22-8 370 18
21. Southern Cal 25-6 279 16
22. Texas 21-10 216 21
23. Colorado St. 24-4 194
24. Iowa 22-9 189 24
25. North Carolina 23-8 56

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 49, South Dakota St. 32, Memphis 26, San Diego St. 24, LSU 22, Ohio St. 16, Loyola Chicago 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1.

