On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Top Twenty Five

The Associated Press
March 14, 2022 11:59 am
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (54) 26-3 1518 1
2. Arizona (7) 31-3 1470 2
3. Kansas 28-6 1388 6
4. Baylor 26-6 1286 3
5. Tennessee 26-7 1235 9
6. Villanova 26-7 1211 8
7. Kentucky 26-7 1178 5
8. Auburn 27-5 1144 4
9. Duke 28-6 986 7
10. Purdue 27-7 958 9
11. UCLA 25-7 823 13
12. Texas Tech 25-9 819 14
13. Providence 25-5 723 11
14. Wisconsin 24-7 685 12
15. Houston 29-5 665 18
16. Iowa 26-9 661 24
17. Arkansas 25-8 578 15
18. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 25-7 508 17
19. Illinois 22-9 457 16
20. Murray St. 30-2 425 19
21. UConn 23-9 353 20
22. Southern Cal 26-7 170 21
23. Boise St. 27-7 165
24. Colorado St. 25-5 82 23
25. Texas 21-11 72 22

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 63, San Diego St. 33, South Dakota St. 33, LSU 25, Loyola Chicago 18, Memphis 18, North Carolina 16, Michigan St. 14, Texas A&M 13, Alabama 9, Ohio St. 7, Creighton 4, Vermont 3, San Francisco 2, Indiana 2, Davidson 2, Seton Hall 1, Longwood 1, Yale 1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News