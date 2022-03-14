The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (54) 26-3 1518 1 2. Arizona (7) 31-3 1470 2 3. Kansas 28-6 1388 6 4. Baylor 26-6 1286 3 5. Tennessee 26-7 1235 9 6. Villanova 26-7 1211 8 7. Kentucky 26-7 1178 5 8. Auburn 27-5 1144 4 9. Duke 28-6 986 7 10. Purdue 27-7 958 9 11. UCLA 25-7 823 13 12. Texas Tech 25-9 819 14 13. Providence 25-5 723 11 14. Wisconsin 24-7 685 12 15. Houston 29-5 665 18 16. Iowa 26-9 661 24 17. Arkansas 25-8 578 15 18. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 25-7 508 17 19. Illinois 22-9 457 16 20. Murray St. 30-2 425 19 21. UConn 23-9 353 20 22. Southern Cal 26-7 170 21 23. Boise St. 27-7 165 – 24. Colorado St. 25-5 82 23 25. Texas 21-11 72 22

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 63, San Diego St. 33, South Dakota St. 33, LSU 25, Loyola Chicago 18, Memphis 18, North Carolina 16, Michigan St. 14, Texas A&M 13, Alabama 9, Ohio St. 7, Creighton 4, Vermont 3, San Francisco 2, Indiana 2, Davidson 2, Seton Hall 1, Longwood 1, Yale 1.

