The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (54)
|26-3
|1518
|1
|2. Arizona (7)
|31-3
|1470
|2
|3. Kansas
|28-6
|1388
|6
|4. Baylor
|26-6
|1286
|3
|5. Tennessee
|26-7
|1235
|9
|6. Villanova
|26-7
|1211
|8
|7. Kentucky
|26-7
|1178
|5
|8. Auburn
|27-5
|1144
|4
|9. Duke
|28-6
|986
|7
|10. Purdue
|27-7
|958
|9
|11. UCLA
|25-7
|823
|13
|12. Texas Tech
|25-9
|819
|14
|13. Providence
|25-5
|723
|11
|14. Wisconsin
|24-7
|685
|12
|15. Houston
|29-5
|665
|18
|16. Iowa
|26-9
|661
|24
|17. Arkansas
|25-8
|578
|15
|18. Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|25-7
|508
|17
|19. Illinois
|22-9
|457
|16
|20. Murray St.
|30-2
|425
|19
|21. UConn
|23-9
|353
|20
|22. Southern Cal
|26-7
|170
|21
|23. Boise St.
|27-7
|165
|–
|24. Colorado St.
|25-5
|82
|23
|25. Texas
|21-11
|72
|22
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 63, San Diego St. 33, South Dakota St. 33, LSU 25, Loyola Chicago 18, Memphis 18, North Carolina 16, Michigan St. 14, Texas A&M 13, Alabama 9, Ohio St. 7, Creighton 4, Vermont 3, San Francisco 2, Indiana 2, Davidson 2, Seton Hall 1, Longwood 1, Yale 1.
