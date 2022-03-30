On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thiem positive for COVID-19 after 1st match in 9 months

The Associated Press
March 30, 2022 1:08 pm
1 min read
      

Dominic Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, said Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after his first match in more than nine months.

Thiem lost 6-3, 6-4 to Pedro Cachin at the Andalucía Open on the lower-level Challenger Tour on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Austrian had been sidelined by wrist and hand injuries and last competed in June.

Thiem posted on social media that he “started feeling unwell and didn’t have a good night” after dinner Tuesday and developed what he called mild symptoms. He said he tested positive Wednesday.

Thiem was the runner-up at the French Open in 2018 and 2019, losing to Rafael Nadal each time, and at the Australian Open in 2020, losing to Novak Djokovic.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: Did you miss our 2022 DoD Cloud Exchange? No worries. You can watch sessions on demand and read articles featuring cloud leaders from every military service and the fourth estate — as well as pick up advice from leading industry experts too.

Later that year, Thiem collected his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows, coming back from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev in a fifth-set tiebreaker in the final.

Once ranked as high as No. 3, Thiem is currently No. 50.

Another past major champion, Stan Wawrinka, also made his return from injury at the Andalucía Open, losing his first match 6-2, 6-4 to Elias Ymer.

Wawrinka, who owns three Grand Slam singles titles and an Olympic gold medal won in doubles with Roger Federer, hadn’t played in a year because of operations on his foot.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|6 Ethics Webinar
4|6 How Utah Communities Can Increase Cyber...
4|6 Detroit CyberSecurity Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories