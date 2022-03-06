This Week’s Men’s Top 25 Fared

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
No. 1 Gonzaga (24-3) did not play.
No. 2 Arizona (28-3) beat No. 16 Southern Cal 91-71; beat Stanford 81-69; beat California 89-61.
No. 3 Baylor (26-5) beat No. 21 Texas 68-61; beat Iowa St. 75-68.
No. 4 Duke (26-5) beat Pittsburgh 86-56; lost to North Carolina 94-81.
No. 5 Auburn (27-4) beat Mississippi St. 81-68, OT; beat South Carolina 82-71.
No. 6 Kansas (25-6) lost to TCU 74-64; beat TCU 72-68; beat No. 21 Texas 70-63, OT.
No. 7 Kentucky (25-6) beat Mississippi 83-72; beat Florida 71-63.
No. 8 Purdue (25-6) lost to No. 10 Wisconsin 70-67; beat Indiana 69-67.
No. 9 Providence (24-4) lost to No. 11 Villanova 76-74.
No. 10 Wisconsin (24-6) beat No. 8 Purdue 70-67; lost to Nebraska 74-73.
No. 11 Villanova (23-7) beat No. 9 Providence 76-74; beat Butler 78-59.
No. 12 Texas Tech (23-8) beat Kansas St. 73-68; lost to Oklahoma St. 52-51.
No. 13 Tennessee (23-7) beat Georgia 75-68; beat No. 14 Arkansas 78-74.
No. 14 Houston (26-5) beat Cincinnati 71-53; beat Temple 84-46; lost to Memphis 75-61.
No. 14 Arkansas (24-7) beat LSU 77-76; lost to No. 13 Tennessee 78-74.
No. 16 Southern Cal (25-6) lost to No. 2 Arizona 91-71; lost to No. 17 UCLA 75-68.
No. 17 UCLA (23-6) beat Washington 77-68; beat No. 16 Southern Cal 75-68.
No. 18 UConn (22-8) lost to Creighton 64-62; beat DePaul 75-68.
No. 19 Saint Mary’s (Cal) (24-6) did not play.
No. 20 Illinois (22-8) beat Penn St. 60-55; beat No. 24 Iowa 74-72.
No. 21 Texas (21-10) lost to No. 3 Baylor 68-61; lost to No. 6 Kansas 70-63, OT.
No. 22 Murray St. (30-2) beat SE Missouri 88-74; beat Morehead St. 71-67.
No. 23 Ohio St. (19-10) lost to Nebraska 78-70; beat Michigan St. 80-69; lost to Michigan 75-69.
No. 24 Iowa (22-9) beat Northwestern 82-61; beat Michigan 82-71; lost to No. 20 Illinois 74-72.
No. 25 Alabama (19-12) lost to Texas A&M 87-71; lost to LSU 80-77, OT.
