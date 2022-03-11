Trending:
This Week’s Men’s Top 25 Fared

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 2:17 am
1 min read
      

No. 1 Gonzaga (26-3) beat San Francisco 81-71; beat No. 17 Saint Mary’s 89-82.

No. 2 Arizona (28-3) beat Stanford 84-80; vs. Colorado.

No. 3 Baylor (26-6) lost to Oklahoma 72-67.

No. 4 Auburn (27-4) vs. Texas A&M.

No. 5 Kentucky (25-6) vs. Vanderbilt.

No. 6 Kansas (25-6) beat West Virgina 87-63; vs. TCU.

No. 7 Duke (27-5) beat Syracuse 88-79; vs. Miami.

No. 8 Villanova (24-7) beat St. John’s 66-65; vs. No. 20 UConn.

No. 9 Purdue (25-6) vs. Penn St.

No. 9 Tennessee (23-7) vs. Mississippi St.

No. 11 Providence (24-4) beat Butler 65-61; vs. Creighton.

No. 12 Wisconsin (24-6) vs. Michigan St.

No. 13 UCLA (24-6) beat Washington St. 75-65; vs. No. 21 Southern Cal.

No. 14 Texas Tech (24-8) beat Iowa St. 72-41; vs. Oklahoma, Friday.

No. 15 Arkansas (24-7) vs. LSU.

No. 16 Illinois (22-8) vs. Indiana.

No. 17 Saint Mary’s (Cal) (25-7) beat Santa Clara 75-72; lost to No. 1 Gonzaga 89-82.

No. 18 Houston (26-5) vs. Cincinnati.

No. 19 Murray St. (30-2) did not play.

No. 20 UConn (23-8) beat Seton Hall 62-52; vs. No. 8 Villanova

No. 21 Southern Cal (26-6) beat Washington 65-61; vs. No. 13 UCLA.

No. 22 Texas (21-11) lost to TCU 65-60.

No. 23 Colorado St. (25-4) beat Utah St. 53-51; vs. San Diego St.

No. 24 Iowa (23-9) beat Northwestern 112-76; vs. Rutgers.

No. 25 North Carolina (24-8) beat Virginia 63-43; vs. Virgina Tech.

