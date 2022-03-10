Trending:
Thomas scores 20 to lift Portland St. over S. Utah

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 10:15 pm
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Khalid Thomas had 20 points as seven-seed Portland State beat two-seed Southern Utah 77-65 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Michael Carter III had 13 points and six rebounds for Portland State (14-16). Ian Burke added 10 points.

Maizen Fausett had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Thunderbirds (20-11). Dre Marin added 13 points. John Knight III had 13 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

