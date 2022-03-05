On Air: Federal News Network program
Thomasson, Hammond lift Niagara past Marist 83-52

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 5:15 pm
NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored a career-high 27 points as Niagara romped past Marist 83-52 on Saturday.

Marcus Hammond added 21 points for the Purple Eagles.

Thomasson hit 11 of 14 shots.

Jordan Cintron had 13 points and nine rebounds for Niagara (14-15, 9-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Jao Ituka had 19 points for the Red Foxes (14-15, 9-11). Ricardo Wright added seven rebounds.

The Purple Eagles evened the season series against the Red Foxes. Marist defeated Niagara 77-70 on Feb. 14.

