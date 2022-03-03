Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A Region=
Championship=
Cambridge/SD 37, Snow Hill 32
Class 2A Region=
Championship=
Liberty 44, Century 38
Westlake 54, McDonough 43
Class 3A Region=
Championship=
Baltimore Poly 57, Franklin 22
Frederick 68, Oakdale 53
Howard 77, Manchester Valley 40
Stephen Decatur 49, Crofton 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.