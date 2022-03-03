Trending:
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 8:54 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A Region=

Championship=

Cambridge/SD 37, Snow Hill 32

Class 2A Region=

Championship=

Liberty 44, Century 38

Westlake 54, McDonough 43

Class 3A Region=

Championship=

Baltimore Poly 57, Franklin 22

Frederick 68, Oakdale 53

Howard 77, Manchester Valley 40

Stephen Decatur 49, Crofton 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

